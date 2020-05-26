Mumbai

‘Original bhai’, friend held for firing countrymade gun in Diva

Accused wanted to establish himself as gangster with murder

As if enforcing the lockdown and bandobast for Eid celebrations were not enough, the Mumbra police on Sunday night had to contend with a wannabe gangster who fired three rounds at a Diva resident to prove that he was an “original bhai” and not just a “Facebook ka bhai (a Facebook gangster)”.

The man and his friend were arrested within six hours of the offence being committed.

According to the Mumbra police, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday at Agasan Gaon, where the complainant, Dinesh Munde, stays with his family. The accused, Akshay Patil (24), and his friend Arun Bhatia (20) are known to Mr. Munde and called him near a cremation ground to have a drink with them.

“As soon as Mr. Munde reached the spot, Mr. Patil aimed a countrymade pistol at Mr. Munde, saying he had come to prove he was more than just a ‘Facebook ka bhai’ and that he would establish himself as an ‘original bhai’ by killing Mr Munde. The latter lunged at Mr. Patil’s hand and dodged the bullet. Mr. Bhatia rushed to help Mr. Patil and in the ensuing scuffle, two more rounds were fired,” a police officer said.

Residents disturbed

The officer said the gunfire woke up residents of the area, who started coming out of their houses. Worried that someone would call the police, Mr. Patil and Mr. Bhatia fled the scene. Hours later, while Mr. Munde was on his way to the police station, he received a call from Mr. Patil saying he was going to finish the job soon.

While the police were checking CCTV camera footage after getting calls from eyewitnesses, an FIR was registered after Mr. Munde reported the matter to them.

“We recorded Mr. Munde’s statement and sent teams to Diva. Working with local informants, we picked up both the accused. Inquiries indicate Mr. Patil had demanded extortion money from Mr. Munde, who did not take him seriously. The insult rankled and led to Sunday's incident. We are finding out where Mr. Patil got the gun from,” the officer said. The two have been charged with attempt to murder and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:42:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/original-bhai-friend-held-for-firing-countrymade-gun-in-diva/article31675121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY