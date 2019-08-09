Mumbai

Mumbai organ donor’s lung sent to Chennai for transplant

A 39-year-old woman has given life to four critically ill patients.

A 39-year-old woman gave a new lease of life to four critically ill patients after her organs were donated by her family on Thursday.

The deceased, a resident of Kharghar, had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was admitted to Apollo Hospital. She was declared brain dead on Wednesday, after which her family gave its consent for organ donation.

Satish Manjunath, the spokesperson of Apollo Hospital, said the donor’s lung was sent to Global Hospital in Chennai for a transplant.

Mr. Manjunath said, “One of her kidneys was transplanted to a patient in Apollo Hospital while the other one was sent to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central. Her liver was sent to Global Hospital in Parel.” This marked the 53rd organ donation in the city.

