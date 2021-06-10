Opportunity to win govt. projects up to ₹15 lakh at Maharashtra Startup Week

Mumbai

10 June 2021 23:48 IST

Young, innovative entrepreneurs can submit their entries till June 15

The Maharashtra government is set to hold the fourth edition of Maharashtra Startup Week from August 9 to 13 to encourage young and innovative entrepreneurs.

The Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSIS) is the nodal agency under the State government’s Department of Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, which is responsible for conducting the programme. Applications are open till June 15 and from the total entries, 100 startups will be shortlisted by next month. The final 24 winners will be awarded government pilot projects up to ₹15 lakh. The winners will also receive assistance from the State for 12 months.

“The Maharashtra Startup Week is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for startups with out-of-the-box innovations to engage directly with the government and also open doors to scale their solutions. The entrepreneurial talent of the country will surely benefit from such a unique programme,” said Nawab Malik, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister.

MSIS aims at the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation framed under the Maharashtra State Innovative Startup Policy 2018 to promote an innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State. The MSIS has envisaged Maharashtra Startup Week as a platform to bring innovation in government by giving opportunities for startups to showcase and provide their innovative services/products.

“After successfully organising three editions, we invite startups to participate in the fourth edition of the Maharashtra Startup Week. Startups from sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, environment, skill improvement, clean energy, water and waste management, smart infrastructure and mobility, governance and miscellaneous can submit their applications,” said Deependra Singh Kushwah, CEO of MSIS. He said the top 100 startups would be selected to pitch their innovative solutions to a select panel of judges comprising representatives from the government, industry, academia and investors.

Over the past three editions, 72 startups won pilot projects and an opportunity to provide their solutions to different government bodies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Directorate of Health Services and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

Visit www.msins.in/ startup-week to participate.