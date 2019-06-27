Oppn. demands white paper on State’s debt

The Maharashtra government must present a white paper on debt incurred on big-ticket infrastructure projects, Opposition parties in the Legislative Council said on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council Dhananjay Munde said in the past four years, the State’s debt situation had worsened and the government must give an account of where this money has been used after being borrowed in the name of development. Mr. Munde was speaking during a debate on the annual budget.

The Opposition took the government to task over the debt situation of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena rule in Maharashtra. The State is reeling under a debt of over ₹4,00,000 crore, and the interest on this has shot up considerably as well. “The State’s finances are under serious stress and the government must explain why and how have we reached this position. This should be done before the end of the session,” he said, during the debate on the budget.

The Opposition also hit out at the government for not implementing the recommendations of the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions. The commissions had highlighted two important issues during their previous visits to the State, asking questions of the Maharashtra government’s decision to hike taxes during the 2009 and 2013 financial years, the Opposition parties said. “These changes were discontinued in 2014 and the government went on to heavily rely on loans and borrowings for carrying out major projects ever since, without any monitoring,” Mr. Munde told the House.

Mr. Munde said the government may be looking to suppress the audits presented by the Comptroller and Auditor General, which may have looked at the State’s critical debt situation. The response to the Opposition questions were answered by Minister of State, Finance, Deepak Kesarkar.

Scheme to prevent farmer suicides

Maharashtra will unveil a ₹4,000-crore social scheme in an attempt to prevent farm suicides. The Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Scheme will be part-funded by the government and partly by the World Bank (WB), Minister of State, Finance, Deepak Kesarkar announced in the Council on Wednesday. The scheme will cover 4,210 villages, and the first phase will cover 1,247 of these. The scheme will aim to strengthen sources of water to farmers and improve their knowledge of agriculture and animal husbandry, while ₹2,000 crore will be provided by the WB. “The State’s gross domestic product has been growing despite severe drought and scarcity at 7.5%. The credit for this goes to the government,” he said.