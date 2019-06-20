Oppn. demands life term for food, juice adulterators

Opposition members on Wednesday demanded that the government make a provision for life imprisonment for those selling adulterated food items and juices.

Raising the issue through a calling attention motion, Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found during a recent inspection in Mumbai that not only were most samples of lemon and sugarcane juices being sold in the open adulterated, but also was the ice mixed with it.

“It was also observed that some farmers used chemical sewage released from factories in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Dombivli to grow vegetables along the railway lines,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said the State government had earlier recommended to the Centre that those adulterating milk be punished with life imprisonment. “Similarly, a life sentence should be awarded to those selling adulterated food and juices. On behalf of the Opposition, I assure total cooperation in bringing in such a provision,” he said.

State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Jaykumar Rawal said that in such cases, the licensing authority is the local civic body, but the FDA takes action whenever incidents of food adulteration were brought to its notice. “Action on about 8,012 hawkers was taken from April to May. As many as 21,463 kg of food items, 36,054 litres of juice and 1,16,823 kg of ice were seized following inspections in Mumbai,” Mr. Rawal said.

Ramdev for strict action

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, too, on Wednesday called for stricter punishment for those indulging in food adulteration, an offence which at present only has a provision for a six-month jail term.

The Yoga guru, who called for a life term for food adulterators, was speaking to reporters at Mantralaya. He will be participating in the International Yoga Day function in Nanded with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Ramdev said yoga should not be politicised and should work as medicine for world health, peace, harmony and unity. He also appealed to all political parties to perform yoga to boost confidence.

“Yoga is a scientific, spiritual and universal lifestyle. It is very easy. Those who say they do not have time to do yoga can also practice it and make their mind peaceful. The whole world does yoga, which has given prestige to India across the globe,” he said.

Ramdev noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first prime minister of the country to perform yoga in public. “His ministers, MPs and MLAs do yoga in the public domain. Some of them do it with the whole heart, some without any interest. But all of them do it since their chief does it. Thus, yoga has been given prestige,” he said.