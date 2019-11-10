Opening of Chunabhatti connector postponed

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) blamed Friday’s showers for postponing the long-awaited opening of the Chunabhatti connector. The 1.6 km-long connector was to be thrown open to commuters on Saturday morning but the plan was deferred.

“There were some final parts of work, which remained unfinished due to the rains we received on Friday. We will be opening it as soon as we complete the work,” MMRDA spokesperson, Dilip Kawathakar, said.

The city received 32.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 a.m. on Friday and 30.4 mm rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The rain activity was due to the remnants of Cyclone Maha which lead to thundershowers in several parts of the city.

The MMRDA had taken several measures to ease traffic in the past week, including a new traffic plan for G Block of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The connector is expected to reduce travel time to BKC by at least 30 minutes and has been under construction for four years. Sources in the MMRDA said they were trying to commission the project without any inauguration or fanfare given the current political scenario in the State.

However, late on Friday, Mumbai President of the Nationalist Congress Party Nawab Malik, visited the site and said he was told that work on the connector was still pending and would be completed by Monday.