Open to hold talks with AIMIM, says VBA

Denying that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) had closed its doors on its estranged ally, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Monday that the party is willing to engage in alliance talks with the AIMIM.

Expressing his willingness to contest the Assembly polls jointly with the AIMIM, Mr. Ambedkar said, “We have never shut the door on a possible alliance. It is they who have closed the doors and locked them. The keys of the doors, too, are with them. We are always open for discussions.”

He further said that the VBA would announce its final list of candidates within the next three days and several Muslim organisations have lent their support to the VBA for the elections. While remarking that he would not contest the Assembly polls, Mr. Ambedkar said the party would continue its strategy of ‘social engineering’ by giving tickets to representatives of all communities. Mr. Ambedkar said, “The VBA has received a positive response in a number of regions in Maharashtra. We are willing to take people from all sections of society. As a result, our strength has grown in several constituencies.”

The Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh-AIMIM alliance, forged 11 months ago amid great fanfare and perceived as a game changer, had sought to capture the Dalit-Muslim votes from the Congress-NCP alliance. The AIMIM, however, quit the alliance earlier this month after claiming that the VBA was offering it only eight seats for the polls despite its member Imtiaz Jaleel being elected as Aurangabad MP in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a press release issued by Mr. Jaleel on September 6, the party signalled that it was severing ties with Mr. Ambedkar’s party as even after “prolonged discussions over two months, both parties had failed to arrive at a comfortable seat distribution figure”. Given that the AIMIM had demanded 100 seats from the VBA, Mr. Jaleel had dubbed the party’s offer “simply unacceptable” and “unjustified”.

However, there have been signs of rapprochement, leading to speculation that the estranged allies might forge a pre-poll alliance. The VBA-AIMIM alliance had queered the pitch for the Opposition in at least 10 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats by eating into the traditional Dalit-minority votebank.

While winning only one seat, the alliance managed several upsets by splitting votes. It ensured the defeats of Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti in Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, and Congressmen Sushilkumar Shinde in Solapur and Ashok Chavan in Nanded.