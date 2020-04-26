Open doors or face action, BMC warns nursing homes, hospitals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday threatened to cancel the registration of nursing homes and private hospitals that fail to open immediately. The BMC also warned strict action under the Epidemic Disease Act against members of housing societies who prevent the opening of nursing homes on their premises.

Several nursing homes and private hospitals in the city had temporarily shut down services after their healthcare workers became exposed to patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. Smaller medical institutions functioning on the premises of housing societies also shut down owing to pressure from several residents and the inability of their staff to travel during the lockdown.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have asked all nursing homes to resume services. We have assured them that required support will be provided and transportation will be arranged for their employees. The overall medical services have to resume in a routine manner.”

‘Follow guidelines’

All medical officers in the city’s 24 wards have been tasked with ensuring that medical institutions remain functional. The civic body has also advised medical institutions to adhere to social distancing norms, follow hand hygiene guidelines and adopt infection control measures as recommended by the State government.

The BMC said everyone entering nursing homes and hospitals should undergo temperature screening and anyone with a temperature higher than 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit be referred to a civic hospital or a fever clinic. The BMC also directed doctors to ensure that all non-COVID-19 patients in the city with ailments like diabetes, hypertension and asthma receive treatment.

Mr. Kakani said, “Any person walking into a hospital or nursing home can be carrying the infection. Hospitals and nursing homes have to continue their operations by implementing appropriate infection control measures on their premises.”

Wockhardt reopens

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central, which had shut down services after 80 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19, reopened with skeletal staff on Thursday. The hospital has started catering to critical COVID-19 patients and will be extending its services to general patients soon.