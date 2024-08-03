Only responded to media queries: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's 'secret' meetings with Amit Shah in Delhi

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on August 3 responded to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's denial of reports about him travelling to Delhi in disguise to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he was a opposition leader in Maharashtra and said she never levelled allegations.

Mr. Pawar had said he would quit politics if the reports about his Delhi visit before the NCP forged an alliance with the BJP in 2023 were proven, and if not, those raising such allegations should quit politics.

"I never made allegations against anyone. I believe in constructive politics and policy-making. All news channels quoted Ajit Pawar as claiming how he would visit Delhi in disguise under a fake name before splitting NCP, during a media interaction at Sunil Tatkare's house in the national capital," Ms. Sule said.

She said she was shocked that Mr. Pawar had visited Delhi in disguise to meet Mr. Shah at least “ten times” when he was the opposition leader. “When news channels in Delhi asked me about Ajit Pawar’s claims, I was shocked. I raised the issue of matching facial identification with Aadhaar on the DG app in Lok Sabha during question hour. I did not name any person,” she said.

Reports published in a section of the media claimed that during an informal interaction held recently, Mr. Pawar revealed he used to travel to Delhi in disguise and meet Amit Shah on the alliance between the two parties (NCP and BJP).

"I used to wear a mask and a cap during air travel while going to Delhi to attend those meetings. I had also changed my name for air travel," reports quoted Mr. Pawar as saying.

I don't have the habit of doing politics by hiding anything: Ajit Pawar

Latching on to this claim, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) leaders targeted Mr. Pawar. However, talking to reporters in Nashik on August 2, Mr. Pawar said he believed in “playing open politics”. "I am an activist who works in democracy. I don't have the habit of doing politics by hiding anything. However, opponents are targeting us with fake narratives and false news," he said.

He said his opponents have resorted to such moves as they were shattered due to the good schemes being implemented by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

"The news of me going to Delhi in disguise is false. If I want to go anywhere, I will go openly. There is no need for me to be afraid of anyone. If the reports of disguise are proven, I will quit politics," Mr. Pawar had said.

In recent Lok Sabha elections, Ms. Sule defeated her sister-in-law and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra.

