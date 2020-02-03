Two women discharged

Two women — both foreign nationals — who were quarantined at Kasturba Hospital due to suspected exposure to novel coronavirus (nCoV) were discharged on Sunday.

No new patients have been admitted to the hospital. Civic health officials said samples of both the women — 21-year-old and 32-year-old — tested negative.

Earlier, the patients were kept in the hospital till two consecutive samples tested negative. However, as per the new protocol, patients can be discharged after the first sample is negative.