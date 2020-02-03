Mumbai

Two women discharged

more-in

Two women — both foreign nationals — who were quarantined at Kasturba Hospital due to suspected exposure to novel coronavirus (nCoV) were discharged on Sunday.

No new patients have been admitted to the hospital. Civic health officials said samples of both the women — 21-year-old and 32-year-old — tested negative.

Earlier, the patients were kept in the hospital till two consecutive samples tested negative. However, as per the new protocol, patients can be discharged after the first sample is negative.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 2:23:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/only-one-swab-sample-enough-for-coronavirus-testing-who/article30722424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY