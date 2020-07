Mumbai

08 July 2020 00:19 IST

Dharavi reported only one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,335. The last time the area recorded a single new case was on April 5.

The civic body said there are only 352 active cases in Dharavi, while 1,735 patients have been discharged so far. The first case in Dharavi was reported on April 1.

Advertising

Advertising