Only final semester university exams to be held, says minister

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday said only final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will appear for final semester examinations this year, while first and second year students will be promoted to the next year.

In a statement, the minister said examinations will be held between July 1 and July 30.

The lockdown in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak led to postponement of examinations of 13 non-agricultural universities in the State.

Mr. Samant said the decision was taken after discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

He said the decision will be reviewed on June 20 if the situation triggered by COVID-19 persists and the lockdown period is extended.

The minister said first and second year students will be given grades and marks while they are promoted to the next class.

Mr. Samant said 50% of the grades will depend on internal assessment, and the remaining will be based on the student’s performance in the previous semester.

In case a student is unhappy with the grades given, he/she can opt to appear for an examination and a decision on this can be taken at the university level. If a student fails in this examination, he/she will be promoted to the next class, but will have to reappear for the subject in which he/she failed, the minister said.

Students with ATKTs (allowed to keep term) will also be promoted to the next class, but will need to clear the examination as is the rule.

“Due care will be taken to see no student loses an academic year,” the minister said.

He said the Higher and Technical Education Department is working keeping in mind that the new academic year will begin from September 1, in line with the University Grants Commission’s guidelines.

For this, results of all examinations held will be declared by August 15. The minister said in case of two-year, four-year and five-year courses, students of final semesters (fourth, eighth and tenth semester respectively) will appear for exams.