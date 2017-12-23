Only 76 of 100 schools built: PAC

A Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report has criticised the State government for not completing a 2006-07 scheme to construct residential schools for scheduled caste students. The report on the Social Justice Department was presented in the Assembly on Friday.

According to the report, the State was supposed to build 100 such schools till 2012 in the first phase of the scheme, for which ₹571.17 crore had been allotted. The report said that despite the entire amount being transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD), only 76 schools were constructed.

“Five schools are yet to be transferred to the Social Justice Department. Construction of seven schools is in progress. Land has been made available for six schools, for which administrative approval is in progress. No land has been made available for six schools till now … At some places, the location of the school was shifted from one teshil to other, which is a serious issue,” the report said.

Locations were decided by a committee headed by the chief secretary.

The funds lying unused for 10 yearsis financial indiscipline, the report said. The delay has also pushed up the cost of the project.

The report also said that the contractor has installed only 3,321 biometric machines instead of 5,050 machines, but was paid ₹11.67 crore instead of ₹8.23 crore. “Of the machines installed, 800 to 1,000 were not functioning,” it said.