Mumbai

Only 29% silt removed from Mithi river

Less than three weeks to go for the May 31 deadline to ready the city for the monsoon, the BMC is struggling to cope. The desilting of the Mithi river is just 29% complete, new Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal found during a review of the cleaning work in the river and other major nullahs in the city.

Mr. Chahal asked for more machinery and manpower to be deployed, while officials blamed the lockdown, shortage of labourers and the need to maintain physical distancing for the slow pace of work.

The 21-km Mithi river is supposed to be cleared of silt before every monsoon. The BMC is to remove 98,500 metric tonnes of silt from the river but has managed to clear only 26,118 metric tonnes or 29% so far.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 2:54:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/only-29-silt-removed-from-mithi-river/article31561911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY