Only 195 projects in Maharashtra have grievance redressal cells for home buyers’ complaints

MahaRERA had directed real estate developers to set up grievance redressal cells in August 2023

Updated - June 24, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 06:38 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Only 195 projects have complaint redressal cells to resolve home buyers’ grievances. File

Only 195 projects have complaint redressal cells to resolve home buyers’ grievances. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

In August 2023, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) directed real estate developers to set up complaint redressal cells in their projects to resolve home buyers’ grievances. Almost a year later, a review of the directive has shown that only 195 projects across Maharashtra have up the redressal cells and posted details on their websites. MahaRERA has taken cognisance of this to ensure compliance in all projects.

Typically, in the initial phase of home buying, property developers provide project-related information via multiple avenues, including in-person, through marketing teams, and websites, a MahaRERA official said on Monday. “However, many projects do not specify who a home buyer should contact if there is any complaint or a challenge after the entire project is sold off. As a result, the flat purchaser faces difficulties in getting their complaints resolved promptly, leading to misunderstandings and grievances even after the project’s completion. This lack of communication can have a bearing on the project’s timeline,” the official said. 

According to a MahaRERA circular, the redressal cell should have at least one dedicated complaint redressal officer, whose name and contact details should be prominently displayed at the project’s site and in the company’s website. 

“Dedicated complaint redressal cells will help the complainant to get timely access to official and credible information. Additionally, if the developer puts up details of the total number of complaints received and redressed, the project’s credibility will be elevated,” the MahaRERA official said.  

“The establishment of trust in the service sector is necessary for the growth of business. So far, the construction sector has only been recognised as a product sector. Now, it has started to grow as a service sector. In such a case, it is the need of the hour to have a grievance redressal mechanism in place. MahaRERA has given instructions to establish a grievance redressal cell in every project, and has asked the stakeholders to take prompt action to further the sector’s credibility,” MahaRERA Chairman Ajoy Mehta said. 

