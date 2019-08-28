Only 14% licences suspended for drunk driving: RTI reply

Only 14% of motorists who were caught for driving under the influence of alcohol had their licences suspended last year, a Right to Information (RTI) application by a Mumbai-based activist has revealed.

The RTI query was raised by activist Jeetendra Ghadge and the reply, received earlier this week, states that while ₹2.69 crore was collected in fines in 2018, licences of only 1,816 offenders were suspended, which is around 14% of the total number of motorists penalised last year.

“There is a need for short-term detentions of traffic violators. Instead of the usual nakabandi for drunk drivers, the police should nab them outside bars and restaurants as soon as they start driving, and their licences should be immediately suspended,” Mr. Ghadge said.

The RTI reply also said 18,056 cases of drunk driving were reported in 2017, of which 17,931 were against men and 125 against women, while 11,711 cases were registered in 2018, of which 11,662 were against men and 49 against women. As on July 31 this year, the number was 8,885, with 8,850 against men and 35 against women.

Meanwhile, ₹138 crore was collected in fines from offenders of all traffic violations in 2018, while ₹10 crore has been collected as on July 31. The traffic police have registered 32.58 lakh cases last year and 4.22 lakh cases in July this year, the reply said.

The traffic police also introduced the e-challan system last year, which has streamlined the fine collection process and minimised the scope for corruption.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey refused to comment on the matter, saying only that the “information is incorrect.”

The traffic police, over the past few years, have introduced several measures to deal with the increasing number of traffic violations, including using closed circuit television cameras and installing speed cameras equipped with automated number plate recognition technology in critical areas like the JJ flyover and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Action is also taken based on complaints received on their Twitter handle. The city police, too, have been authorised to take action against traffic rule violators.