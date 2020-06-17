Only 1,342 bail pleas pending in courts across State: govt. to HC

Mumbai

17 June 2020

HC: sorry state of affairs in State’s prisons

The State government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that only 1,342 of the 14,121 interim bail applications filed are pending in courts across the State.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K.K. Tated was hearing three separate public interest litigations raising concerns over several inmates and jail staffers in the State testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

One of the pleas was filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties seeking the court’s intervention in reducing overcrowding in prisons. The petition also sought information on the health status of convicts and undertrials, especially in Arthur Road jail, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases among prisons in the State. Other prisons reporting cases include Yerwada, Taloja, Dhule, Satara and Byculla.

The Bench said the compliance report filed by Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Inspector General (Prisons), revealed a “very sorry state of affairs”.

The Bench directed the State Advocate General to be present for the next hearing on June 19 and inform it about the number of undertrials and convicts lodged in all correctional homes and their capacity; and the number of inmates above 60 years and if they are suffering from any diseases.

The report said, “As on June 13, a total of 17,695 screenings and 1,681 swab tests were conducted in 10 Central prisons in Maharashtra and the ADGP office, of which 269 tested positive, 115 recovered and four have died.” As of May 25, a total of 8,407 prisoners in the State had been released either on parole or bail.

In the previous hearing, the Bench said courts should not act as mere post offices and allow bail pleas without application of mind. The court said, “We have no doubt in our mind that in the light of the guidelines issued by the high powered committee, the relevant courts, to the best of their ability and with the resources available at their disposal, have seen striving to take appropriate steps to dispose of as many applications for bail as possible in accordance with law.”