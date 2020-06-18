Only 124 quarantine beds left in E ward: BMC to HC

Mumbai’s E ward has only 124 beds left for quarantine purposes and is the fourth worst-affected ward with 3,085 COVID-19 cases as on June 12, the Bombay High Court was recently told.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed this in an affidavit filed in response to a plea by Neelkamal Realtors. The real estate agency was challenging BMC’s May 31 decision to use the realtor’s building in Byculla as a quarantine centre.

Densely populated areas

The 39-page affidavit, filed by the assistant commissioner of E Ward, said the ward only four quarantine centres as on June 9, despite consisting of densely populated areas such as Byculla, Mumbai Central and Mazgaon.

These included: YMCA with a 150 bed capacity, of which 149 are occupied; Bombay International Guest House, where 35 of 37 beds are occupied; Neelkamal with 1,000 beds, of which 940 are occupied; and Amber Hotel with 36 beds, which are yet to be occupied.

Aggressive tracing

The affidavit said the BMC has been carrying out contact tracing of people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients in the ratio of 1:10. It has also proposed to ramp up the same to 1:15 in densely populated areas.

According to it, 78,69,388 people have been covered in the screening process as on June 12, of which 3,35,345 were in the high-risk elderly population.

Additionally, the BMC has been running 404 fever clinics, where 24,490 patients have been screened and 5,837 swabs have been collected and sent for tests. As a result of this aggressive testing, the number of cases and number of persons at risk have increased substantially, said the affidavit.

It added that if a person is found to be positive in this testing process, it is necessary for them, their family, and often the residents on the floor to be urgently transported to a quarantine centre. Due to the logistical difficulties in transporting these people over substantial distances, it becomes necessary to ensure the availability of quarantine centres in the vicinity or ward, it said.

The BMC said there were 51,767 positive cases in the city as on June 13 and the doubling rate is 32 days. Accordingly, it could be estimated that there would be a surge of over 26,000 cases by June 30. However, with the opening up of the lockdown from June 8, this number could be even higher.

Keeping all this in mind, the building containing 234 flats was taken over for use as a quarantine facility for people that may have come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients, it said. It also said 940 people had already been quarantined in the building.

The BMC has already set up 506 Covid Care Centres (CCC). A total of 86,845 people have been quarantined at CCC-I facilities (meant for suspected cases and high-risk contacts). Additional quarantine facilities are being prepared keeping in mind the requirement till end of June.