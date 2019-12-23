Online escort service racket busted, 3 held

The Social Services Branch (SSB) of the Mumbai Police on Saturday busted an online escort service racket at a Colaba hotel, and arrested three men, while rescuing two aspiring models and a minor girl.

Acting on an anonymous tip-off, the SSB conducted a raid on Hotel Blue Light, above Metro House near Colaba causeway around 4.30 p.m. Police inspector Vijaysingh Bagal, Colaba police station, said the guest house manager, a waiter and a customer were detained in the raid and handed over to them. “Two of them are in their 40s while one is a 28-year-old. The minor girl was sent to the Dongri remand home, while the two other victims were sent to a remand home in Deonar,” Mr. Bagal said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande said the investigation had revealed that the kingpin was an Udaipur-based woman. She monitored the racket and had set up multiple WhatsApp groups where she was fed with information from her contacts about prospective victims. She would then circulate their profiles on groups whose members would actually be potential customers. Since the racket was operated using WhatsApp, it managed to evade attention for many months.

“Through these groups, the customers contacted the hotel manager owner who earned commission for striking deals. The hotel was a pickup point for customers and victims,” Mr. Lande said. He said the police were now on a lookout for the woman, and the hotel’s owner, who is on the run.

The police seized ₹11,660 in cash, condom packets, six mobile phones and memory cards used by the group. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

On Friday, the SSB had rescued nine women from a prostitution racket at a popular spa operating in a plush residential tower in Prabhadevi. Salim Shaikh, who owned the establishment was arrested and handed over to the Dadar police, while a woman who was in-charge of the illegal activity was issued a notice under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).