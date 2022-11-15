One year old died of measles in Mumbai

November 15, 2022 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Mumbai

A one-year-old boy baby died of measles, in Mumbai, after developing a severe lung infection and being on ventilator for two days.

A doctor treating the boy at the Mumbai-civic-body-run KEM hospital said he was on ventilator for two days after he developed a severe lung infection which caused breathing issues. He died due to septicemia with acute renal failure with measles bronchopneumonia on Monday night (November 14.)

This is the second death in the city, however, the child Mohammed Hasan from Pydhonie, was vaccinated as per his parents’ statement.

So far, 126 children have contracted the disease this year, civic officials said on November 15. As per the civic body’s bulletin, 99 children have been found infected with the viral disease since September and 126 since January this year.

At Kasturba hospital, three wards have been set up for measles patients at Kasturba hospital — Intensive Care Unit, observational and stable wards. Currently, there are four patients admitted to the ICU and one is on ventilator. There are 61 suspected cases of which four are on oxygen support.

Civic officials have appealed to the parents to get children in the 9-16 age group vaccinated against the disease. A release by the civic body read, “In measles, the child gets fever, cold, cough and red rashes on the body. Complications from this disease can be serious in children who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.”

Last week the Union Health Ministry said it has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team that will assist the State health authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures.

