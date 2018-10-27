‘One nation, one election’ can include local body polls: CM

more-in

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ should incorporate local body elections in the State as well.

“Local body elections are held throughout the year. As a result, the model code of conduct is enforced over a long period, which gives rise to a lot of challenges in making decisions. So, the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ should also include local body polls,” he said.

The CM was addressing a gathering of officials and experts at the valedictory function of an international conference on ‘better election for healthier democracy’ organised by the State Election Commission.

Mr. Fadnavis said due to agitations and protests, FIRs are filed against political leaders. “On that basis, the candidates are considered criminals, which should not be the case. In order to overcome these issues, not just a transparent approach but also a practical approach is necessary in the electoral process.”

The CM also said to increase the voter turnout, an efficient and correct voter list should be prepared. “Aadhaar can be linked to the voter list, and mandatory voting can be thought of as one of the possibilities.”