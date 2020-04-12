One more staff contracts virus at KEM Hospital

A staff nurse from civic-run KEM Hospital is the latest to test positive for the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Hospital authorities said the nurse worked in the orthopaedic department and travelled from Titwala. She has very mild symptoms and has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital.

“She was not in contact with any suspected or positive patient at the hospital,” said dean Dr. Hemant Deshmukh. Earlier, an assistant medical officer from KEM, who lived in Prabhadevi, and a housekeeping staff, who is a resident of Dharavi, had tested positive.

Hinduja to open

At Hinduja Healthcare in Khar, as many as 64 samples of healthcare workers have returned negative. The hospital is in the process of deep sanitisation and will open for patients with minimal staff from next week.

At Bhatia Hospital, 110 samples have returned negative and more reports are awaited. Breach Candy Hospital, where 93 swabs were sent for testing, also did not report any new case.