One more held in Mahim murder case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested one more accused in connection with the murder of Santacruz resident Bennett Rebello, who was allegedly bludgeoned and stabbed to death last month.

The murder came to light when Rebello’s limbs washed ashore in a suitcase behind the Mahim Dargah on December 2. The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit V went on to arrest his adopted daughter Aradhya Patil (19) and her 16-year-old boyfriend for the crime.

According to Crime Branch officers, the third accused in the case has been identified as Ali Umar Chaus, a resident of Asalfa village in Ghatkopar. Ms. Patil used to stay with her parents in the area before fleeing from her home and coming to live with Rebello. The police said that Mr. Chaus’s name came up during Ms. Patil’s interrogation, after which he was brought in for questioning.

“Inquiries established that after murdering Rebello on November 26, the accused called Mr. Chaus to meet them in Ghatkopar and sought his help in disposing of the body. He refused and left for his home, but two days later the accused called him again. They met him near Vidyavihar railway station and convinced him to help them discard the body,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The officer said Mr. Chaus went back with the two main accused to the Rebello residence, where the victim’s body had already been hacked into several parts.

“Mr. Chaus helped them wrap the parts in plastic and clothes and secured them with duct tape. He also bought the bubble wrap in which Rebello’s head and torso were covered before being sealed with duct tape,” the officer said.

The police, over the last two weeks, have recovered almost all the parts of Rebello’s body, with only one part of his right leg still missing. The body parts were dumped in the Mithi river and found at various locations, like Prabhadevi and the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mr. Chaus was arrested late on Friday night after inquiries established his involvement in the crime. Officers said that the fact that he knew about the murder since the day it was committed and still did not alert the authorities will also go against him during the trial.

Mr. Chaus was produced in the Esplanade Court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody till Monday, officers said.