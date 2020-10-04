One more arrested in red sanders smuggling case

Navi Mumbai

04 October 2020 23:48 IST

The Raigad Local Crime Branch (LCB) has arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of 3,750 kg red sanders worth ₹1.87 crore last month. The main accused, Akbar Hussain alias Raju Batla, was arrested along with two of his accomplices on the day of the raid at a ‘goat farm’ in Neral, Karjat.

On further interrogation, Mr. Batla revealed the name of his 40-year-old third accomplice who was later nabbed from Trombay, Mumbai. “The 40-year-old said that Mr. Batla had given him 250 kg red sanders to get them made into a wooden necklace. He then handed over the wood to a carpenter in Jaipur. We have recovered the red sanders from the carpenter,” senior police inspector Jamil Shaikh said.

The police are now investigating to find the source from where Mr. Batla received the red sanders.

