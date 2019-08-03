One killed, two injured in wall collapse in Saki Naka

One person died when the wall of an unoccupied structure collapsed at Saki Naka on Friday. Two others were injured, among them was a marathoner who hurt his foot. In another incident, a portion of a housing society’s compound wall came crashing down in Prabhadevi. Two women were rescued and no casualties were reported.

The wall collapse in Saki Naka took place at noon at Chandivali Farm Road. The wall of a partially-demolished, abandoned house collapsed on three passers-by. Forty-five-year-old businessman Chandrakant Shetty was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, but was declared brought dead. Sandeep Suresh Kadam (32), a marathoner, was also injured. Maulla Choudhary (35) was injured while helping Mr. Kadam out of the debris. They were admitted to Paramount Hospital and are stable.

‘Tree fall led to collapse’

Shetty lived in a MHADA colony nearby, and was on his way to work. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

His brother, Dayanand Shetty, said, “Half of his face was smashed. He was heading to his work when the wall collapsed due to the force of a tree fall.” For Mr. Kadam, the wall collapse meant the death of a dream. He was standing on the pavement waiting for a bus when the incident occurred. He told The Hindu from his bed in Paramount Hospital: “The wall was fragile. I was talking on the phone when the wall fell on me, breaking the bone of my right leg and infecting a toe, which had to be cut off.”

Mr. Kadam, who works for an insurance company, said, “I was hoping to make a career by running marathons, but that dream is gone. I am glad I am still alive. I have a wife and a four-and-a-half-year-old son.”

Somnath Sangle, a local Shiv Sena leader, said, “A private builder was asked to demolish the house but executed it partially. The wall collapsed because of the rain, harming those standing on the pavement.”

Manish Walunj, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, said, “We will have to trace the owner, then we will see what action can be taken. We have asked owners of structures nearby to inspect their walls, and either demolish or repair them. There are several abandoned houses in the area.”

In the second incident, two women were rescued when a portion of a building’s compound wall fell on a chawl in Prabhadevi. The incident took place at 2.20 p.m. near Kismat Cinema in Bhagwandas Wadi. A portion of the compound wall of the 14-storey Radhika Apartments collapsed on two houses in the chawl, and two women were trapped under the debris. Fire brigade personnel pulled them out, but they did not suffer any injuries. The fire brigade sent two fire engines to the spot.

Devendrakumar Jain, assistant municipal commissioner of G South ward, said, “A small portion of the wall collapsed. There were no casualties. It is learnt that the society had done some work on the inside portion of the wall, but not on the outside. We will look into it.”