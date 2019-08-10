One killed in building collapse

One worker was killed and another was grievously injured when the building they were tasked with demolishing came crashing down on Friday.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had ordered the demolition of Sayyad Building on Abdul Rehman Street after it was found to be dilapidated. Most residents were then evacuated from the limestone and wood building, which is believed to be 120 years old.

A fire had broken out in the building on August 3 and a fire brigade team was at the spot carrying out cooling operations when the building collapsed.

The demolition work was assigned to a private contractor and five workers were on the terrace of the building when it collapsed. Farid Khan (45) and Abdul Shaikh (24) were admitted to JJ Hospital with head injuries. While Khan was declared dead, Shaikh is undergoing treatment. The other workers were unhurt.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation, said, “It was an accident. It is highly unfortunate that a labourer died. The entire road has been barricaded for the past one week. Precautions were taken by the workers. So one cannot blame anyone for it.”

Mr. Vispute said, “It is a busy area and there are numerous commercial enterprises here. Buildings are crammed with godowns. We will take action against the illegal structures here. As of now, we are only concerned about the collapse, and the injured.”

Bhai Jagtap, a two-term MLC, said, “I came to the spot and it is hard to believe that a worker died despite taking necessary precautions. There are thousands of illegal constructions in the area. Corporator Afreen Shaikh is doing the best she can to do away with them.”

Senior police inspector Subhash Dudhgaonkar said, “The structure was inspected carefully by MHADA. It was seen fit for the workers, and the job of demolition was assigned to a private contractor identified as Mesul Mohammed Ibrahim.”

Mr. Dudhgaonkar said an Accidental Death Report has been registered and inquiries are under way.