One injured in explosion in Bhayander

One person was injured in an explosion in a commercial-cum-residential building in Bhayander in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Bhayander police, the explosion occurred at Eatalios Restaurant in Vishal Building opposite Maxus Banquet Hall around 12.30 a.m..

The intensity of the explosion damaged two cars parked outside and also caused windowpanes on the building’s first and second floor to shatter.

The watchman of the building, Rishikumar Tripathi, sustained minor injuries. The police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and the resultant fire was brought under control within an hour.

As a matter of procedure, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was called in, and after a thorough examination, no signs of foul play were noticed. The hotel and a salon next to it have taken most of the damage.

“Inquiries till now indicate that the blast occurred due to leakage of liquefied petroleum gas from a cylinder in the restaurant after it shut shop for the day,” police inspector Chandrakant Patil, Bhayander police station, said.

The police have registered an incident report and are conducting inquiries to check whether there are any ground for registering a case of endangering life due to negligence against the restaurant management.

Statements are being recorded from employees regarding fire safety precautions. The police are also speaking to the agency that supplied gas cylinders to the restaurant, officers said.