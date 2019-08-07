One injured as lift crashes in Madanpura

One person was rescued from a lift after it came crashing and got stuck between the first and the ground floors of a building in Madanpura on Monday.

According to the Agripada police, Zubair Mohammad Ali Syed (41), a resident of KSA Heights, was coming down from the 18th floor of the building when the incident occurred.

“When the lift reached the third floor, the counterweight broke, and the lift stopped between the first and the ground floor,” senior police inspector Savlaram Agawane, Agripada police station, said.

Though he did not sustain any major injuries, Mr. Syed was sent to Nair Hospital for a check-up.

An FIR has been registered against the builders and other related persons under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code, for causing hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others.

“We have registered the case and will soon identify those responsible,” Mr. Agawane said.