One held, minor detained for murdering 20-year-old

The Rabale police have arrested a 19-year-old boy from Nashik and detained a 17-year-old accomplice for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man from Rabale.
The police said Anil Jayaram Shinde went missing on the afternoon of February 5 and his brother, a resident of Talawali in Ghansoli, filed a missing person’s complaint with the Rabale police. The police found that the last call the victim received was from an unknown number. The caller was tracked and he told the police that a stranger in Ghansoli had taken his phone to make a call.
“With the help of technical evidence, we traced the accused, Ramesh Jadhav (19), and his minor friend to Nashik,” police inspector Umesh Gavali said.
Mr. Jadhav confessed to the crime and said he killed Shinde because he was having an affair with a girl who was his distant relative. Mr. Jadhav liked the girl, but she revealed that she was in love with Shinde, whom she had met on Facebook.
A probe revealed that the two accused called the victim for a drink at 1.30 p.m. on February 5 in Ghansoli. They then attacked him with a sickle and dumped his body in a creek. “The accused have been remanded in police custody till February 12,” senior police inspector Yogesh Gawade from Rabale police station said.
