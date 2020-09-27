One held in Navi Mumbai for betting on IPL matches

Phones, TV, ₹2.26 lakh in cash seized

The Central unit of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one person for betting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in UAE.

Acting on a tip-off, senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar, and his team, raided Suyash Swaraj housing society in Koparkhairane Sector 8 and nabbed Vijay Yashwant Khairnar (39) on September 25.

Two mobile phones, one TV and ₹2.26 lakh cash was seized from the flat. “Khairnar had purchased a mobile application which he was using to place bets in the IPL matches. He had been betting on all the matches since the beginning of the tournament,” Mr. Kolhatkar said.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the accused took bets from seven people daily and then forwarded it to another bookies. “There were no limits on the amount received, which was around ₹1 lakh per person. We are looking into other people linked to him,” Mr. Kolhatkar added. The police are also investigating from whom he purchased the mobile application. He was arrested under various sections of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and is currently out on bail.