One held from U.P. for murder of 86-year-old

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Raigad has arrested a 40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for robbing and murdering a senior citizen from Alibaug taluka. Prabhavati Sitaram Mhatre (86), lived alone in her residence at Awaaz, while her children stayed in the MMR region.

On the morning of August 31, when Mhatre’s caretaker came home as usual, he found the door open. On entering the house, he found her dead in the hall, and a gold chain and two pairs of gold earrings missing from her body.

“While enquiring about Mhatre’s family and the people who stayed around her, we got to know of Kuber alias Mobile Ajero Pandey, who had been selling corn in the area for 15 years. He also dealt in scrap for a living and was addicted to alcohol,” senior police inspector Jamil Shaikh from the LCB said.

“We got to know that he had been missing since the same morning, and on checking his rented accommodation, we found one of the missing earrings,” said.

The police then found his wife’s number and used it to trace her location. “Our team nabbed Mr. Pandey from his house in U.P. and brought him back on September 5. While going home, he had sold the the ornaments to a jeweller in Gorakhpur for ₹39,000,” Mr. Shaikh said.

Mr. Pandey said he needed money and knew the lady had been staying alone in the house. “Mhatre’s children had built a bungalow right beside where she stayed, but she preferred to live in the old house. Mr. Pandey was aware that she had a caretaker who would be with her during the day, and at night she would usually be alone and kept the door open till she went to sleep,” Mr. Shaikh said.

Mr. Pandey entered the house around 9.30 p.m. on August 30, and strangled Mhatre with a towel. He also pulled her ears in a bid to remove her earrings.

“The accused has been remanded to police custody till September 15. Our team will be going to Gorakhpur to recover the jewellery. Mr. Pandey purchased household items using the money he received by selling the jewellery,” Mr. Shaikh said.