One held for sharing fake WhatsApp message

The police have arrested one of the two people booked for sharing a fake WhatsApp message declaring ‘Janata curfew’ in Kamothe from April 30 to May 3.

The case was registered on April 29 by the Kamothe police, after taking suo motu cognisance of the offence. The police booked Amol Mukund Shitole, president of Corona Nirmulya Samiti, Kamothe, and Ekta Samajik Sanstha; and, Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Kamothe. Mr. Shitole, admin of a WhatsApp group, had posted a message under the name of his samiti.

“The message, forwarded on April 27, said that since COVID-19 positive cases in Kamothe were increasing, all party and social workers have unanimously decided to call a ‘janata curfew’ from April 30 to May 3. The message alerted people to stock up on essentials and groceries by April 29. The message created panic and confusion among the residents and people started crowding public areas,” senior police inspector Babasaheb Tupe said.

When the Panvel Municipal Corporation learnt of the message, it issued a statement clarifying that no such curfew had been planned. On April 29, the police booked Mr. Shitole and arrested him. He named Mr. Shinde as his partner in circulating the message. “The building where Mr. Shinde resides is currently sealed. Hence we have just served him a notice,” Mr. Tupe said.