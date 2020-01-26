Mumbai

One held for sexually assaulting Matunga girl

The Matunga police have arrested a Dharavi resident for sexually assaulting and attacking a five-year-old girl earlier this week. The victim had gone missing in the early hours of Wednesday and was found injured near King’s Circle four hours later.

A medical examination at Sion hospital had confirmed sexual assault.

“Based on what the victim could tell us, we scanned CCTV camera footage and found a suspect. We tracked him using CCTV network till we found a frame where his face was visible,” an officer with the Matunga police said.

Using a still of the frame, they made inquiries with local informants. The case was being worked upon by several teams when police sub-inspector Ramdas Kadam, Shahu Nagar police station, received a tip-off that the suspect was a Dharavi resident named Aatiq Naushad Sheikh (31). Mr. Sheikh was picked up for questioning and arrested after his role in the offence was established.

“Mr. Sheikh is a waste picker and wanders around the Dharavi-Sion-Matunga belt. He was on a similar round when he saw the victim and kidnapped her. We will produce him in court on Sunday, and seek his custody for further inquiries,” the officer said.

Jan 26, 2020

