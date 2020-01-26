One held for sexually assaulting Matunga girl

The Matunga police have arrested a Dharavi resident for sexually assaulting and attacking a five-year-old girl earlier this week. The victim had gone missing in the early hours of Wednesday and was found injured near King’s Circle four hours later.

A medical examination at Sion hospital had confirmed sexual assault.

“Based on what the victim could tell us, we scanned CCTV camera footage and found a suspect. We tracked him using CCTV network till we found a frame where his face was visible,” an officer with the Matunga police said.

Using a still of the frame, they made inquiries with local informants. The case was being worked upon by several teams when police sub-inspector Ramdas Kadam, Shahu Nagar police station, received a tip-off that the suspect was a Dharavi resident named Aatiq Naushad Sheikh (31). Mr. Sheikh was picked up for questioning and arrested after his role in the offence was established.

“Mr. Sheikh is a waste picker and wanders around the Dharavi-Sion-Matunga belt. He was on a similar round when he saw the victim and kidnapped her. We will produce him in court on Sunday, and seek his custody for further inquiries,” the officer said.