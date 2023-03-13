ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, several families rendered homeless in major fire in Malad’s slum area in Mumbai

March 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated March 14, 2023 11:50 am IST - Mumbai

The fire erupted inside the slum in Anand Nagar in Mumbai around 4:52 p.m., officials said

Agencies

Mumbai: Fire fighters douse a fire that broke out in Anand nagar, Malad, in Mumbai, Monday, March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A level-three (major) fire broke out inside the Appapada slums in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai on March 13.

The flames erupted inside the slums at 4.52 p.m., following which fire engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into action.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area.

 An unidentified person was charred to death, while several families were rendered homeless after a major fire broke out in slums in suburban Malad on late Monday afternoon, a Fire Brigade official said.

According to the official, 2,000 to 3,000 hutments spread across an area of 10,000 square metres were gutted in the blaze.

“It was a level three fire confined to household articles, electric wiring, electric installation, LPG cylinders, cloths, bed cushions etc,” he said.

Efforts were on to find out any injured or missing person, the official added.

Mumbai: Smoke billows out after a fire broke out in Anand nagar, Malad, in Mumbai, Monday, March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

One person was charred to death, while several others were rendered homeless and they have been provided temporary accommodation and food at three places, the official said.

The deceased has not been identified yet, he said.

Senior civic officials visited the fire site.

Smoke billowing out of the area could be seen from several kilometres away.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the fire.

