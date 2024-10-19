ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, seven injured as bus hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Updated - October 19, 2024 12:02 pm IST - Mumbai

MSRTC bus from Pathardi depot was on its way to Mumbai when it collided with a truck from behind

PTI

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

One passenger died and at least seven others were injured after a State-run bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early on Saturday (October 19, 2024), a police official said.

The incident took place near Lonavala in Pune district around 3 a.m., he said.

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus from Pathardi depot [in Ahmednagar] was on its way to Mumbai when it collided with a truck from behind. Both the vehicles were going in the same direction," he said.

A male passenger, identified as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare, died in the incident, while seven to eight passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that traffic on the route was disrupted for some time, but the authorities soon cleared it.

India / Mumbai

