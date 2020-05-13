One dead, one injured in accident at Marine Drive

A joyride on the empty Marine Drive turned into tragedy for two teenagers, after their car lost control and rammed into a stationary bus on Tuesday afternoon. One of the teens lost his life in the accident, while the others is battling serious injuries.

According to the Marine Drive police, the accident occurred at around 4 p.m. at the BD Somani Chowk stretch of the Marine Drive on Tuesday. The duo, identified as Shauryasingh Jain (19) and Aryaman Nagpal (18), were in a Maruti CEAT on Marine Drive when the incident occured. The police said that Mr Jain was driving, while Mr Nagpal was in the front passenger seat, and that the car crashed into the bus at a very high speed.

Eye witnesses immediately called the police and both the teens were removed from the mangled remains of the car, after which they were rushed to the Harkishandas Hospital, where Mr Nagpal was declared dead before admission, while Mr Jain is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

“It is not yet clear about why the duo were out for a drive considering the country is under lockdown. Details will be clear as the investigation progresses, and we have to keep family in mind as they are still grieving the loss of their children,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath, Marine Drive police station said.

Officers added that both the teens were residents of the Napean Sea Road area in south Mumbai. The police have for the moment registered an incident report and are examining Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage and recording statements from eye witnesses before deciding on further course of action.