One dead, another hurt in accident on Link Road

One person died and another was injured in an accident involving a pick-up jeep which lost control on Link Road in Borivali (West) in the early hours of Sunday.

Autorickshaw drivers Rai Sahib Ramchandra Yadav (45) and Virendra Prabhunath Gupta (30) were in there vehicles, parked by the roadside, awaiting passengers.

The pick-up jeep crashed into them and a few roadside hutments at 3.45 a.m., said Pandit N. Thakare, senior police inspector, MHB police station.

‘Reckless driving’

While Yadav died on the spot due to multiple injuries, Mr. Gupta suffered a fracture in his thigh bone and was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Borivali (East). In his complaint, Mr. Gupta said the jeep was being driven recklessly and that after committing the accident, the driver did not offer any medical assistance and fled instead.

Carrying garbage

The police said that the jeep, which belonged to Mahila Arthik Vikas Mandal, was carrying garbage and dead chicken skin.

The driver has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 134(a)&(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.