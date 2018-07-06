Mumbai

One dead, 3 feared drowned in Juhu

Search team: Rescue operations under way at Juhu Beach on Thursday.

Search team: Rescue operations under way at Juhu Beach on Thursday.  

more-in

Fifth youth rescued; search on for others

One youth drowned while three others are still missing at sea near Juhu beach on Thursday evening, with search operations under way till the time of going to press. A fifth youth was rescued earlier in the evening.

The five youths, residents of D.N. Nagar, had gone for a swim to Juhu on Thursday evening, as per a statement issued by the Juhu police. Around 5 p.m., when they were swimming around Godrej chowpatty and Gandhigram chowpatty, they started drowning. Onlookers alerted the fire brigade, which sent a flood rescue team and senior officers to the spot.

Wasim Khan (22) was rescued by the fire brigade around 6 p.m. Seventeen-year-old Nazir (last name not known) was rescued later and taken to Cooper Hospital, but died. The other three — Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohail Khan (17), Faisal Shaikh (17) — have not yet been found.

A Navy helicopter has been pressed into service to help the fire brigade. “Our teams will continue search operations as per protocol. We will call for reinforcements if required,” said a fire brigade officer who was part of the search operations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mumbai
disaster and accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 10:29:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/one-dead-3-feared-drowned-in-juhu/article24344063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY