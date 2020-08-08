One dead, 11 injured in Ulhasnagar cylinder blast

One person died and 11 others were injured in a cylinder blast at a vada pav joint in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Saturday afternoon.
The blast ocurred around 1.05 p.m. at Jai Mata Di Nashta house at camp number 4 in section 25 near Venus Cinema Chowk. When the snack corner first caught fire, the owner, and workers and customers present there started dousing it. Within minutes, the cooking gas cylinder exploded injuring 12, including the owner, Ravindra alias Pappu Gupta, who died in hospital later.
“Three of the seriously injured were taken to Central hospital and the others taken to Shivneri and Balaji Hospital,” Yuvraj Bhadane, public relations officer from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation said. Gupta was declared dead at Central hospital. “Prima facie, we suspect that there would have been a short circuit and a minor LPG gas leakage,” a fire official said. Three fire engines from the Ulhasnagar fire station reached the spot to douse the fire.
“Many people had crowded outside the shop when the fire started. Since the outlet was small, when the blast occurred, the blaze spread out beyond the shop itself. We reached the spot just as the flames intensified. The blaze was doused within two minutes and the people were rushed to hospitals,” the officer added. The wiring of some nearby shops was also damaged in the incident.
