One Coin scam: look-out notice against six accused

Navi Mumbai: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Unit-1 team of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a look-out notice against four Indians and two foreign nationals accused in the One Coin scam.

The four Indians have been identified as Sanjay Patel, Tejas Goswami, Amit Nimavat and Sanjay Pandey, while the other two are Mary Beyance from Mauritius and Ereena Andreva Belkinska from Bulgaria, Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Awate from EOW-I said.

The six accused are among the 22 arrested in connection with the alleged Ponzi scheme. The police had initially arrested 18 people at a One Coin seminar, and the remaining four were arrested later.

Jitendra Bhardula (38) and Jitendra Dhanoria (40) were the last two arrested in May, with the police seizing luxury cars worth ₹90 lakh from them. The police had also seized a receipt of ₹20 lakh paid to a builder as advance payment for a ₹3 crore flat, and a second one of ₹4.50 lakh paid to another builder for a ₹70 lakh flat, from Bhardula.

Delhi resident Amit Kedia (32) and Nayan Patel (28) from Ahmedabad were also arrested in May. Patel was arrested at the Mumbai International Airport after a look-out notice was issued against him. He had gone to Dubai and then to Hong Kong and was nabbed when he came back. “Patel was arrested because of the look-out notice. Similarly, if any of these six accused either try to fly out or come back to the country, we will be able to nab them,” Mr. Awate said.

The money trail in the scam had led the police to two accounts in the name ‘Premium Payment Solution’, where Kedia was the director, while Beyance and Belkinska were the signing authorities. While one of the accounts held around ₹19 crore, another had ₹5 crore. Investigations later revealed that Kedia had a share of just 0.1% in the money. He had been named director because foreign investors need an Indian director as per government rules.

A special team with four assistant police inspectors and 15 other police personnel, with Mr. Awate as the investigating officer, has been formed under the instructions of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to investigate the case.

The scam came to light on April 23.