One case leads to another, police stumble upon murderer

Six months after a partially decomposed body of a 30-year-old man was found in Mulund, the Navghar police have finally identified him as well as solved the mystery behind his murder, thanks to a separate case of attempt to murder filed against the alleged killer.

The body was found on January 28 this year in an unidentifiable state near the Vinayak Ganesh Vaze College in Mulund (East). The police had at the time also used facial reconstruction technology with the help of doctors from KEM Hospital in Parel, but that, too, did not help.

According to police officials, the first break in the case came on April 29, when Nowraz Regamei (19), an employee with the Vishwa Bharati Restaurant in Mulund, filed a complaint against his colleague Yogesh Rahane (33). Mr Regamai, in his complaint, alleged that Mr. Rahane had attacked him with a hammer, causing head injuries. The police subsequently arrested Mr. Rahane on April 30 and charged him with attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said, “While conducting enquiries in the attempt to murder case, we got the first break in the earlier case. The hotel staff told us that one of their colleagues, Vijay Yadav (30), had been missing since January. On the off chance that the two cases might be connected, we tracked down Yadav’s brother, took a DNA sample and sent it for comparison with samples of the deceased.”

The police’s suspicion against Mr. Rahane deepened when DNA tests confirmed Yadav’s identity. The police started interrogating Mr. Rahane, who confessed to have killed Yadav in the same manner that he had attacked Mr. Regamai.

“Mr. Rahane took Yadav to an isolated place for drinks, where he then hit his head with a hammer and even tried to burn his body. Mr. Rahane said in his confession that he killed Yadav because they shared a set of dumbbells which Yadav was very careless with, and this angered him,” Mr. Singh said.

Officers said Yadav’s murder remained undetected for a while because no one, including his family, filed a missing person’s complaint in his name.

“The hotel management, too, did not file any complaint because several of their employees quit without notice, which was what they assumed had happened in Yadav’s case,” said police inspector Pratap Bhosale, Mulund police station.

Mr. Bhosale was part of a joint team that investigated the case under Mr. Singh’s supervision.

Mr. Singh said, “We reached out to 70 families and 2,000 people all over Mumbai in our attempt identify Yadav’s body but nothing worked. Had a missing person’s complaint been filed, the case could have been solved earlier.”

The police said Mr. Rahane was arrested by Shrivardhan Police in 2014 for murdering a woman in his hometown Raigad and was granted bail in 2017.

“Prima facie, Mr. Rahane appears to suffer from serious anger issues,” Mr. Singh said.