On pretext of updating KYC, man duped of ₹86,999

A Kharghar resident was allegedly cheated of ₹86,999 by an unidentified man pretending to be a customer care executive of Paytm, who managed to get the victim’s debit and credit card details out of him on the pretext of updating his KYC.

Santosh Jain, who retired as an additional general manager from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, filed a complaint with the Kharghar police on Monday.

Mr. Jain received a call around 12.30 p.m. on November 30, 2019, with the caller saying he was from Paytm. The caller said the KYC of Mr. Jain’s Paytm account was about to expire and needed to be updated. He asked Mr. Jain to provide details of his debit and credit cards. Mr. Jain gave him the details of his Bank of India debit card and State Bank of India credit card.

The caller then asked Mr. Jain to download Google Pay and TeamViewer QuickSupport apps to complete the process. After downloading the apps, Mr. Jain filled in the required information in Google Pay, following which he got a message that ₹76,000 had been debited from his Bank of India account, and ₹10,999 had been spent on his SBI credit card.

When Mr. Jain asked the caller about this, the conman said the money would be credited to the Paytm account, and disconnected the call.

Realising that he had been duped, Mr Jain blocked both cards and asked the banks to revert the payment. Since the banks did not do so, Mr. Jain approached the Kharghar police and filed a case.

“QuickSupport is a remote access app, using which the conman could access the complainant’s details. No details of bank accounts or cards should be revealed on the phone to anyone. No app should be downloaded on recommendation of any caller either,” an officer from the Kharghar police station said.

The unidentified caller has been booked under Section 66D of IT Act (cheating by personation online).