ADVERTISEMENT

On March 21, Mumbai witnessed highest single-day rainfall in month in 17 years

March 22, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Mumbai

It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March, according to IMD, which attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell

PTI

Commuters ply on a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall on March 21, the highest in a day in March since 2006, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006, said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair.

“It (Tuesday) was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years,” Ms. Nair said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1918, the Colaba observatory recorded the highest single-day rainfall ever in March in the city, measuring 34.3 mm.

It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March. The IMD attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US