On lines of airports, CR draws up plan to regulate vehicles at CSMT

The Central Railway (CR), in a bid to improve the flow of traffic and security at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, is proposing to have a traffic plan at its two entry points for outstation trains with pick-up and drop-off points. The CR will impose a penalty on those who wait longer than a stipulated amount of time.

A CR official said the idea was to prepare a plan similar to the ones being implemented at the airports, and they are looking to enlist the services of a third party to monitor the same.

“Vehicles will not be allowed to stay parked at the departure point beyond a stipulated amount of time, as is done at the airports. While the time has not been decided yet, the wait time should not be more than 5 minutes, beyond which a penalty can be levied,” a CR official said.

The plan is being drawn up by the Railway Protection Force to crack down on the illegal parking of taxis and commercial vehicles at both entry points of the station.

The DN Road entry predominantly has kaali peeli taxis parked. CR officials last month demolished the pre-paid booth, which they said had been running illegally.

The P D’Mello Road entry has parcel vans and other commercial vehicles parked, which hinders the movement of other passengers who are arriving or departing in their personal or hired vehicles.

CR officials said they would have dedicated pick-up points for passengers to ensure that they benefit from the system. An official said a taxi pick-up point near platform 18 was also being considered.

K K Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, Mumbai division, CR, said the modalities of the plan were still being worked out and discussions and deliberations were on with other departments of the division.