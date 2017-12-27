On AC local’s second day, rush for a glimpse, a selfie

Mumbai: The city’s, and the country’s, first air conditioned local train saw confusion reign on Tuesday as commuters tried to board it, even if was just for a glimpse of its inside. Western Railway (WR) officials said six Ticket Checkers (TC), including two women TCs for the ladies compartments, had been deployed for all three services. In all, 11 people were caught travelling without valid tickets.

On the second day of its operation, the carried 329 passengers and 35 passes were sold, taking earnings to ₹98,940. At every halt, TCs went from door to door, ensuring that commuters without valid tickets alight and doors aren’t obstructed. “It’s a different experience. Our job is to catch people and penalise them, but here, we also have to educate and prevent people from travelling with the wrong ticket,” a TC, who declined to be named, said.

Their concerns were not ill-founded: at every station, people would jump in the moment the doors opened to take a look, or a selfie. The TC, who has been in the profession for 30 years, added, “It’s only the second day and people are curious. I don’t blame them for taking a peek or climbing aboard, but we also have to maintain discipline.”

Adding to the confusion were rumours that First Class ticket-holders will be permitted to travel on the AC local. On its last run for the day, the train was held back at Andheri station for nearly 13 minutes, as TCs tried to clear the doors and check if people had correct tickets. Inadvertently, they also became the faces of the WR, as many argued with them about ticket pricing, and how they should be allowed to travel on the AC train with tickets they already had.

There were also many who pleaded with the TCs to issue tickets, including Shailendra Bhagwat, 42, who was on his way to Dadar to catch a train to Pune and boarded the AC train at Andheri. “I have a first class pass, and this train arrived instead of the regular one. Now I might miss my [Pune] train,” he said, but added he didn’t want to complain. “This is a good initiative and it needs all the support we can give.”

Just as the TC finished dealing with Mr. Bhagwat, a commuter entered with a First Class ticket. Patiently, he was told that only AC train ticket holders would be allowed. “We have to turn them away because we’re here to perform a certain duty. We don’t have the authority to issue tickets. We tell them we can only issue pauti (challan).”

The AC local also has technical personnel from the Railways, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) on board. Mukul Jain, Divisional Regional Manager, WR, said, “It hasn’t been decided how long they will continue to be deployed on the train. We’ll take a call in the future. We might even reduce the number of TCs if necessary.”