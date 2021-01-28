Omkar Group promoters remanded in ED custody

Mumbai

Duo was arrested in ₹22 crore slum rehabilitation fraud case

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has remanded Babulal Varma and Kamal Kishore Gupta, promoters of Omkar Group, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till January 30 in a ₹22 crore slum rehabilitation fraud case.

The duo was arrested on Wednesday, a day after raids on 10 residential and official properties of Omkar Realtors and Developers. Incriminating documents, including digital evidence, were seized in the raid.

ED’s counsel Hiten Venegavkar told the court that the investigation was initiated after the Aurangabad Police registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

ED’s remand copy said, “Omkar Realtors and Developers Private Limited and its directors bought a firm, Surana Construction, which had Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s (SRA) rights for redevelopment of Anand Nagar SRA Cooperative Housing Society, Wadala. However, Omkar Group and its promoters did not pay dues to the seller, mortgaged future floor space index (FSI) of the project, and took huge amounts of loan.”

The agency said that its investigation revealed loans worth ₹410 crore were diverted and not used for intended purposes. “No work of the SRA building was undertaken. The requisite rules and procedures under SRA were ignored and documents relating to names of slum dwellers were forged to claim more FSI for mortgaging it with banks for taking loans,” it said.