Ola partners with BMC to provide transport for medical staff

Ola has announced its partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility during COVID-19. Ola has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC, in order to help ferry doctors, medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff and BMC officials from homes to hospitals in Mumbai. .

Commenting on the same, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “We are happy to partner with Ola and help ferry doctors, health-care workers and hundreds of frontline workers to help them perform their essential duties. We look forward to working with Ola to find more ways of helping Mumbaikars in our fight against COVID-19 in the true spirit of the city.”

Speaking on the partnership, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “We stand committed to our resolve of ensuring help to as many people during these turbulent times. This partnership will play an essential role in transporting COVID warriors like frontline and healthcare workers who are helping us in these crucial and testing times. We are thankful to BMC for the opportunity and will continue to work with them to enable essential mobility in Mumbai.”