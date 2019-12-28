Mumbai

Ola Cabs to set up kiosk at LTT

more-in

Passengers arriving in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) could get some relief from overcharging rickshaws in 2020 with the Central Railway (CR) entering into a contract with Ola Cabs to set up a kiosk at the railway terminus.

Senior CR officials said the app-based cab aggregator had won the bid to provide services from LTT. The company will pay CR ₹3.01 lakh for a one-year contract. In return, CR will provide it space to set up a kiosk at the station as well as dedicated parking slots for five to six cars.

“The company will most likely start operations from LTT from the first week of January,” a senior CR official said. This will be the second station in CR’s Mumbai Division to have an app-based cab service.

Earlier this year, CR had given the contract to Meru cabs to start operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. In October, The Hindu had reported how the two major app-based cab aggregators, Ola and Uber, had not shown any interest in CR’s attempts to start the service at LTT and Dadar. “We had floated the tender five times, with no response. This was the sixth attempt. We hope to set up a similar service in Dadar as well,” a senior CR official said.

Railway activist Subhash Gupta welcomed the move and said they had been demanding a prepaid rickshaw stand at the station for over a decade. “Not only will this reduce the daylight robbery of passengers coming to the station, but it will also ensure the safety of passengers,” he said.

The station has a prepaid taxi stand, but rickshaw drivers routinely overcharge passengers arriving at the station. CR officials said they had to face the wrath of anguished passengers and have in the past tried to curb the menace. In February, the Railway Protection Force even conducted a drive against auto drivers found entering the railway area.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
public transport
railway
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 1:42:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ola-cabs-to-set-up-kiosk-at-ltt/article30416429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY