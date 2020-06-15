Okay to occupy middle seat if DGCA order is followed: HC

Mumbai

15 June 2020 23:52 IST

Health, safety of air passengers taken care of, says court

The Bombay High Court on Monday said the safety and health of the passengers on board is taken care of even if the middle seats of aircraft are not kept vacant owing to passenger load.

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and S.P. Tavade was hearing a petition filed by Air India pilot Deven Kanani, who had complained that the national carrier had violated physical distancing norms while getting back stranded Indians on special Vande Bharat flights. He had sought enforcement of a clause of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular dated March 23 to ensure the middle seat is kept empty.

Air India and its subsidiary had previously informed the court that the circular does not apply to Vande Bharat flights (non-scheduled international fights) and applied only to scheduled domestic fights. They also told the court that all precautions are taken to prevent spread of COVID-19, while lifting these stranded passengers from abroad and bringing them to India.

An expert committee, consisting of Dr. Pradeep Singh Kharode, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajesh Bhusan, OSD, Ministry of Health, Prof. Balram Bhargava, ICMR, Dr.Randeep Guleria, director, AIIMS and Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta-Medicity, was formed to look into the matter.

The committee said, “face mask worn by two persons in proximity of each other minimises the risk of transmission due to droplets from mouth/nose.” It also said if the person sitting between two people wears protective gear, the same effect as keeping the seat vacant can be achieved.

On May 31, DGCA issued fresh directives that airlines will provide all passengers safety kits, including a three-layered surgical mask, a face shield, and sanitiser, and keep the middle seat vacant. If the middle seat is occupied due to passenger load, the airline must provide additional protective equipment like a ‘wrap-around gown’ to the individual occupying the seat.

The All India Cabin Crew Association told the court it supported the May 31 DGCA order and not the petitioner’s contention.

The court, on hearing the arguments, said the petitioner had failed to appreciate that even if the middle seat is kept vacant, the passenger at the window seat is likely to come in contact with the person in the aisle seat when they go to the lavatory. “Therefore, if his argument is to be accepted, only one passenger should be accommodated in every row of the aircraft. We cannot allow an individual to instil such fear in the minds of the public, without any scientific basis,” it said.

In its 50-page judgment, the court said, “We are of the prima facie view that the safety and health of passengers on board the aircraft is adequately taken care of even if the middle seat of the aircraft is not kept vacant on account of passenger load and seat capacity. However, flight operators shall ... strictly follow and implement the DGCA order passed on May 31.”