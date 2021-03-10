Oil refinery project will be shifted from Nanar: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the proposed oil refinery project would not come up at Nanar village in Ratnagiri district and an alternative site has been identified for the project.
Addressing a press conference on the last day of the budget session, Mr. Thackeray said, “I don’t change my stand on a whim. It may be a beneficial project for the State, but locals are against it. A few people met me saying they had purchased plots near the proposed site. I am not going to change my decision for them. We are committed to the locals.”
Mr. Thackeray said the oil refinery would not come up at Nanar. “I appeal to all of you to no longer call this the Nanar oil refinery project. This is only an oil refinery project now,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the project will go ahead at an alternative location with consent from the locals. He said, “The government knows it cannot give up a big project like this. Projects do bring money, but the environment is also an issue. The locals have opposed it over environmental concerns.”
Mr. Thackeray’s stand comes days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray wrote to him requesting that the project not be shifted out of Nanar.
The Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited was proposed to be set up in Ratnagiri district in 2015 as a joint venture between Indian investors like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, and the Saudi-owned Aramco.
